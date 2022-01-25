Six Dead In Mass Homicide In Milwaukee, Suspect Unknown

On Sunday afternoon, Milwaukee police were asked to do a welfare check at a duplex in the city's Park West neighborhood, and what they discovered was beyond disturbing.

Once they stepped inside, the officers found six people dead. Four of them were men, and one of them was a woman.

On Monday, the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office identified the victims as Charles L. Hardy, 42; Caleb A. Jordan, 23; Javoni Liddell, 31; Donta H. Williams, 44; Michelle D. Williams, 49; and Donald Smith, 43.

The office later reported an additional, sixth victim -- another male.