Trial Begins For Three Officers Involved In George Floyd's Death

The three now-former police officers are facing federal civil rights charges. Thao and Kueng also stand accused of failing to intervene with Chauvin's treatment of George Floyd, as reported by NPR.

The jury in the case -- which consists of 10 women and eight men -- was seated on Thursday, and will be sworn in by United States District Judge Paul Magnuson on Monday morning.

According to reports, 16 of the jurors are white, and two seem to be of Asian descent.