Trial Begins For Three Officers Involved In George Floyd's Death

In May 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality, reigniting the Black Lives Matter movement.
In April 2021, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, and sentenced to over 20 years in prison.
Three other officers were present at the scene that day: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. Their trial began this week, with prosecutors and defense delivering their opening statements.