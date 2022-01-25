Is Jon Jones The Next Challenger For Francis Ngannou?

Jon Jones could be the next person to challenge UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. According to sources close to Jon Jones speaking to ESPN, the plan was for Jones to face whoever came out of the UFC 270 main event between Ngannou and Gage.

"Right now, I'm on a perfect training routine, don't wanna disturb it for anything," Jones told ESPN's Brett Okamoto in a text message a few days out from UFC 270. "No need to flatter these big boys, excited to get the job done when it's time."

