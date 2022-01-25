Is Jon Jones The Next Challenger For Francis Ngannou?

MMA
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jon_Jones.png

Ian Carey

Jon Jones could be the next person to challenge UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. According to sources close to Jon Jones speaking to ESPN, the plan was for Jones to face whoever came out of the UFC 270 main event between Ngannou and Gage.

"Right now, I'm on a perfect training routine, don't wanna disturb it for anything," Jones told ESPN's Brett Okamoto in a text message a few days out from UFC 270. "No need to flatter these big boys, excited to get the job done when it's time."

Scroll down to reveal what Richard Schaefer, Jones' advisor, had to say about what is next for his client.

The Latest

Trial Begins For Three Officers Involved In George Floyd's Death

Donald Trump Slams Jan 6 Committee For Targeting His Adult Children

"We’re hopeful that he’ll be back next year" Matt LaFleur Confirms Green Bay Wants Aaron Rodgers For 2022

Family Of Woman Found Dead After Bumble Date Demand Justice

'Joe vs. Carole' Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

Jon Jones Preparing To Be The Heavyweight Champion

Jon Jones hasn't fought in close to two years. He vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in February 2020 in order to move up to the heavyweight division.

"The way [Jones] went about preparing to move up to heavyweight is unheard of in UFC history," Schaefer told ESPN. "He is not chasing a bigger payday and moving up. No. He prepared mentally and physically to be heavyweight champion. It will be the biggest night in UFC history."

Jones has had some disputes recently with the UFC regarding his pay, however. Scroll down to reveal more.

MMA

UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Stunningly Delivers In Latest Shoot With 'Playboy'

UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Stunningly Delivers In Latest Shoot With 'Playboy'

By Jan Omega

Jon Jones Wants Big Money To Fight For Heavyweight Title

Shutterstock | 1966235

If Jon Jones is going to fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, he wants to be well compensated for his efforts.

Last April, there was talk of a Jones vs Ngannou fight but according to UFC President Dana White, Jones wanted $30 million guaranteed.

“In his deal, he’s talking he wants $30 million guaranteed,” White said. “The way that this works is these guys all share in the pay-per-view, so you just said yourself you think that this is gonna be a big fight. I agree with you and think it’s gonna be a big fight, well he will share in the profits of the fight. That’s how it works. That’s how you run a business and you don’t go broke, that’s how that works.”

Jones has since denied that his side was asking for $30 million. Jones does sound motivated to fight for the title soon. Scroll down to reveal what he had to say about the UFC 270 main event.

Ex-Champ Daniel Cormier Challenges Jake Paul To MMA Fight: 'I'll Rip His Face Apart'

MMA

Darrion Caldwell Is An Epic Fail Celebrating At 'Bellator 143: Warren Vs. Davis' -- MMA Fighter Back Flips Off Cage Into Camerawoman

Jon Jones Reacts To UFC 270 Main Event

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:D-1cAtTUYAMbUtw.jpg

Jon Jones didn't attend UFC 270 in person but he was active on social media about the event.

“If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break,” Jones wrote. “I love how everyone gets so impressed with the new guy lol.”

Jones also deleted a Tweet about the Gage vs Ngannou fight that simply read "At the end of the day, I'm f*cking them both up."

Jones has said it's his goal to be a champion again in 2022. Scroll down to reveal what he said.

Jon Jones On His Goals For 2022

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jon_Jones_-_UFC_100_Fan_Expo_-_Mandalay_Bay_Casino,_Las_Vegas.jpg

In December, Jon Jones took to his Instagram account to declare that he plans to be a champion again in 2022.

"I said I’ll be the champion in 2022, that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I feel like I’m jumping up three weight classes, going from competing at 205 pounds to 265 pounds is no easy task. Nothing great happened overnight, I’m patient and I’m working my ass off every day towards my goals," he wrote.

Francis Ngannou is the man currently standing in the way of Jones reaching those goals.

Read Next

Must Read

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Five Unbelievable Celebrities Who Insured Their Body Parts

Why Lori Harvey Ended Her Olympic Equestrian Dreams

Hailey Bieber's Dating History: The Names She Was Linked To Before Marrying Justin

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.