The 37-year-old reality TV star wore a peach bikini and white ski hat with a bold puff. She embraced her inner child by styling her blond hair in two braided pigtails and neon green ribbons. While submerging her lower body in the pool, her upper body peeks out, showing the bikini top. Meghan raises a glass with red painted fingernails and toasts herself.

“I love skiing, and I wanted to go,” she started on her Instagram post. “But I have my kids so often, and none of my friends could meet me here. So what did I do? I took advantage of my kid-free days and booked a trip to Park City, UT.” Way to go, Meghan. There’s nothing wrong with taking oneself out on a date.