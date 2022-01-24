North Korea To Continue Nuclear Development Due To 'Military Threat By The US’

In the statements published by state media it was revealed that the DPRK's politburo raised the issue of halting current measures to engender trust between itself and other countries.

Additionally, the 'politburo ordered that the country would “promptly [be] examining the issue of restarting” all activities that are currently suspended. It is believed that the statement is referring to North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which have been on hold over the past few years.

Further, the statement also said that the DPRK will “make more thorough preparation for a long-term confrontation with the US imperialists” as well as “increase our physical strength for defending” the country's self-interests.

The recent statement has come only hours before a private meeting by the UN Security Council, in which the DPRK's 2022 ballistic tests were to be discussed.