As Shiffrin enjoys a leisure ski in the woods, she notices a Raptor hot on her heels and runs fasters to avoid death. She’s unfortunately not fast enough as the dinosaur catches up and prepares to eat the Olympic medalist when an even bigger predator – Tyrannosaurs Rex – appears.

Suddenly the Raptor (Blue) retreats, and Mikaela skis faster for her life. Enter credit scene: Olympic Winter Games “Feb. 3.” It seems we have an action-packed event to anticipate.