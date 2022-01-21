No Charges Filed In Custody Death Of Cedric Lofton

In September last year, 17-year-old Cedric Lofton was arrested in Wichita, Kansas after "exhibiting erratic and aggressive behavior" toward his foster family.

After arresting Lofton, the police took him to a county juvenile center. However, the teen refused to follow the orders of correctional staff and fought with them.

Staff then placed shackles on Lofton's ankles, handcuffed his wrists behind his back, and rolled him onto his abdomen. The teen calmed down after this, and made "snoring sounds," according to an autopsy report from the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center.