Daniel Jones may not be the best quarterback in the NFL but he just became one of the biggest winners of the season.

The New York Giants gunslinger had an epic gesture, hooking up a local high school sensation with tickets for Super Bowl LVI.

Alex Brown, who went viral for his 8 touchdowns in the state game just a day after his mom passed away, was in disbelief and ecstatic to know that Jones has given him tickets for the biggest game of the season.