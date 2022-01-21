'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dies Before Premiere

Gaspard Ulliel has tragically died.

Just over two months prior to the premiere of his new television series, the highly anticipated Marvel studios production Moon Knight, on March 30, 2022, the 37-year-old actor, who has been working in the entertainment industry since the age of 12, lost his life following a devastating ski accident.

According to a report from Variety on January 19, Ulliel, who leaves behind a six-year-old son named Orso and his girlfriend, French model and musician Gaelle Petri, was laid to rest on Thursday.

Gaspard Ulliel Died After Reportedly Colliding With Another Skiier

TMZ reported the news of Ulliel's shocking death earlier this week, noting that in addition to his acting career, Ulliel was also the face of Chanel.

As the outlet explained to readers, Ulliel was involved in a serious skiing accident in the Alps on Tuesday as he reportedly collided with another skier on the slopes.

Sources said that the actor suffered a devastating blow to the head and was ultimately transported to a nearby hospital, via helicopter, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gaspard Ulliel Was The Face Of Chanel

Although Ulliel was well-know in France, he has done a lot in the States a become fairly popular in the horror genre. He's also starred as fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the Saint Laurent biopic and other projects, including A Very Long Engagement, The Art of Love, Twice Upon a Time, and It's Only the End of the World.

Ulliel did not appear to have an Instagram page but his girlfriend has one of her own on which photos of him and their son have been shared.

Peter Webber Reacts To Gaspard Ulliel's Death

Peter Webber, who directed Ulliel in 2007's Hannibal Rising, offered sentiments on Twitter after learning of his tragic passing.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Gaspard Ulliel at such a young age in a skiing accident. I have such fond memories of working with him all those years ago on Hannibal Rising. Rest in peace, dear friend," Webber wrote.

In the film, Ulliel portrayed Hannibal Lecter and starred alongside the likes of Gong Li, Rhys Ifans, and Dominic West.

Gaspard Ulliel Will Be Seen In Other Upcoming Projects

In addition to his upcoming role in Moon Knight, Ulliel will also be seen in a couple of other projects, including La Bête, which is listed as being in pre-production, and Plus que jamais, which is in post-production and expected to be released by the end of this year.

In La Bête, Ulliel will be featured in the role of a character named Louis and is the only cast member who has been added to the French Sci-fi film's IMDb page.

