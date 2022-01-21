'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dies Before Premiere

Gaspard Ulliel has tragically died.

Just over two months prior to the premiere of his new television series, the highly anticipated Marvel studios production Moon Knight, on March 30, 2022, the 37-year-old actor, who has been working in the entertainment industry since the age of 12, lost his life following a devastating ski accident.

According to a report from Variety on January 19, Ulliel, who leaves behind a six-year-old son named Orso and his girlfriend, French model and musician Gaelle Petri, was laid to rest on Thursday.