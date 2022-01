Since the announcement of their impending divorce in February last year, Kimye has been spiraling further down the rabbit hole. First, Kim alleges her estranged husband refused to sign the numerous divorce papers sent to his home. Then she filed to be legally single– she wanted to officially drop the “West” appendage from her surname. Next, she started a public romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson after kissing him on her episode of Saturday Night Live.

As for Ye, he moved into a house closer to Kim’s new home supposedly to draw closer to his children. That’s odd considering he moved to Wyoming during his marriage to Kim, and he already had children. Moving on, Kanye’s also been on public dates with the actress Julia Fox following news of Kim and Pete’s relationship.