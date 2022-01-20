Bol Bol's Surgery Clears Controversy Surrounding Failed Nuggets-Pistons Trade

Former Oregon Ducks center Bol Bol was recently involved in a controversy. A few days ago, Bol was supposed to be the newest member of the Detroit Pistons. On Twitter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Denver Nuggets were finalizing a deal that would send Bol to the Pistons in exchange for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick.

The Pistons would have been a great trade destination for Bol as they could offer him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor.