Bol Bol's Surgery Clears Controversy Surrounding Failed Nuggets-Pistons Trade

Former Oregon Ducks center Bol Bol was recently involved in a controversy. A few days ago, Bol was supposed to be the newest member of the Detroit Pistons. On Twitter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Denver Nuggets were finalizing a deal that would send Bol to the Pistons in exchange for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick.

The Pistons would have been a great trade destination for Bol as they could offer him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor.

Pistons Have Reason To Void Bol Bol Trade

Unfortunately, the Pistons decided to void the trade after Bol failed their physical test. The Pistons' decision to cancel the deal with the Nuggets has been met with controversy, especially after some reports revealed that Bol wasn't dealing with any injury. The Pistons were even accused of "destroying young players" by former NBA player Donatas Motiejunas, who had the same experience with Detroit in 2016 when they voided a trade with the Houston Rockets.

However, unlike Motiejunas' situation, it seems like the Pistons have enough reasons to void the Bol trade with the Nuggets.

Bol Bol Undergo A Surgery

While there was no known report about a recent injury, it seems like Bol isn't really 100 percent healthy. After the Nuggets-Pistons deal got voided, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reported that the 22-year-old center will undergo right foot surgery on Tuesday. Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said that the decision to have surgery was made by Bol and his agent.

“Bol, his representation, once that trade was rescinded because of the failed physical, they felt that it was in his best interest to have the surgery and to address why that physical was failed,” Malone said. “And that’s the decision that him and his representatives made. I wish Bol a speedy recovery.”

Pistons Cleared Of Controversy

Bol's decision to undergo a right foot surgery cleared the Pistons from any controversy surrounding their voided deal with the Nuggets. However, it seems like the Nuggets didn't really know that the former No. 44 pick was dealing with a right-foot injury. A source who spoke to The Denver Post revealed that the Nuggets were "taken aback" by the Pistons' decision to cancel the trade centered around Bol.

When he was asked by the voided trade with the Nuggets last week, Malone said that they felt Bol was "healthy."

Bol Bol Gets Traded To Celtics

The failed trade with the Pistons has undoubtedly made things awkward between Bol and the Nuggets. However, it didn't take long before the Nuggets found Bol a new home. Less than a month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Nuggets have engaged in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs to send Bol to Beantown, according to Twitter post by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

In the reported three-team trade by Woj, the Celtics got Bol and PJ Dozier, the Nuggets received Bryn Forbes, and the Spurs landed Juancho Hernangomez.

