The Las Vegas Raiders were the most resilient team in the NFL this season, overcoming several major issues off the field to clinch a playoff berth against all odds.

A lot of that credit should go to Derek Carr, who's been deemed the MVP by his Raiders teammates and has earned a reputation of being a strong, fair leader in the locker room.

But as it usually happens in this business, no one's ever safe in the NFL, and Carr isn't the exception to that rule.