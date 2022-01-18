Blazers Star CJ McCollum Shares His Message To Wife Elise After Giving Birth To Son Jacobi

It has been more than a month since Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum experienced a health scare. After their December 4 faceoff against the Boston Celtics, a CT scan revealed that McCollum had a collapsed lung. Before the end of 2021, it was reported that the veteran shooting guard fully recovered and would rejoin the Trail Blazers soon.

However, McCollum is yet to play a single game for the Trail Blazers this year. Despite being 100 percent healthy, McCollum decided to spend more time away from the court to wait for the birth of his son.