Alexandra Daddario Highlights Abs In Poolside Yoga Look

Alexandra Daddario is showing off her toned abs poolside and stunning while in an Alo Yoga look. The 35-year-old actress has been repping the celebrity-adored brand for much of late 2021, and it looks like her influencer status is only continuing to rise. Alo is now fronted by its main face, Kendall Jenner, but the 25-year-old supermodel isn't the only celebrity shouting them out.

Posting to Instagram recently, Daddario shared a small gallery of shots while in a crop top and pants look, and it's been getting likes.

Showing Off In Alo Yoga

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photos. Alexandra had posed outdoors and possibly in L.A. The White Lotus star opened looking downwards as she modeled a black crop top with a fun sheer mesh panel below the bust. Making sure fans saw her gym-honed abs, the True Detective alum also donned matching black pants, plus a white coat worn open.

The daytime shots also included a little barefoot action in the third snap, where Alexandra posed at the edge of a pool. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Alexandra wrote: "Enjoying the LA winter weather @alo." The post now sits at over 1.9 million likes and has gained a like from Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins. Daddario has since posted with snaps of her dog, whom she called "just the sweetest."

Alexandra comes fairly bare-boned on the brand deals, although she did front beauty giant Clinique in 2021. She's now getting regular comments from cult beauty brand Vintner's Daughter, suggesting a possible upcoming deal. More photos below.

Does 'A Ton Of Yoga'

Shutterstock | 2914948

Alexandra has opened up on her workout routines - if you don't live inside her social media, it's yoga all the way. "I do a ton of yoga. I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity," she told Muscle & Fitness.

Speaking of her diet, the star continued: "Salads, fish, and rice, especially before a workout. I keep Lara bars in my purse."

And Those Avocados

Proving she's got her eye on healthy fats and skin-boosting vitamins, Daddario continued: "I also love avocados. I’ll cut one in half, put some olive oil and salt on it—that’s a healthy and filling snack."

Alexandra continues to make headlines for The White Lotus, shot out in Hawaii. She's since returned to the islands to shoot Season 2 of the popular HBO series. Alexandra also made late 2021 headlines for announcing her engagement to producer beau Andrew Form. Follow her Instagram for more.

