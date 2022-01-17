Alexandra Daddario Highlights Abs In Poolside Yoga Look

Alexandra Daddario is showing off her toned abs poolside and stunning while in an Alo Yoga look. The 35-year-old actress has been repping the celebrity-adored brand for much of late 2021, and it looks like her influencer status is only continuing to rise. Alo is now fronted by its main face, Kendall Jenner, but the 25-year-old supermodel isn't the only celebrity shouting them out.

Posting to Instagram recently, Daddario shared a small gallery of shots while in a crop top and pants look, and it's been getting likes.