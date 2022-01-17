NBA Rumors: Kings Guard De'Aaron Fox Breaks Silence On Trade Rumors

When he was selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, former Kentucky Wildcats point guard De'Aaron Fox was viewed as one of the young players who would lead the Sacramento Kings back to title contention. However, though he has shown huge superstar potential, the Kings are still far from being a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference and as of now, they are yet to find a way to end their playoff drought.

With the Kings likely heading into another huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around Fox's future in Sacramento.