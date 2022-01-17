NBA Rumors: Kings Guard De'Aaron Fox Breaks Silence On Trade Rumors

De'Aaron Fox | Instagram

JB Baruelo

When he was selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, former Kentucky Wildcats point guard De'Aaron Fox was viewed as one of the young players who would lead the Sacramento Kings back to title contention. However, though he has shown huge superstar potential, the Kings are still far from being a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference and as of now, they are yet to find a way to end their playoff drought.

With the Kings likely heading into another huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around Fox's future in Sacramento.

De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors

Fox may remain an official member of the Kings' roster, but there are growing speculations around the league that he could be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Recently, he was mentioned in a potential deal that would send Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons to the Kings this season. In a recent interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the 24-year-old point guard talked about the rumors surrounding his future in the league.

As of now, Fox said that he's focused on saving the Kings' season but with their current standings, he admitted that he definitely thinks about "potentially being traded."

De'Aaron Fox Prepared For Any Scenario

Wikimedia Commons

After spending nearly half a decade in the league, Fox knows how the business works. Fox said that he's no longer worried about the trade rumors, adding that anything can happen before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

"But I’ve been through some deadlines," Fox said. "I’ve seen people get traded at the last second. You try not to think about it, but you know it’s a business and anything can happen. I’m not sure what’s going to happen. Obviously, you see reports on Twitter. Am I worried about it? No. Can it happen? Yeah, it can definitely happen.”

Is Ben Simmons Better Than De'Aaron Fox?

Wikimedia Commons

The idea of swapping Fox for Simmons is undeniably worth exploring for the Kings. Simmons may still have some major flaws in his game, but most people would agree that he has a higher ceiling than Fox. If he can regain his confidence on the court and address his shooting woes, the Kings would have a better future with Simmons as the centerpiece of their team.

Also, trading for Simmons would help the Kings improve their defensive efficiency that currently rank No. 25 in the league, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Sixers Not Interested In De'Aaron Fox

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:20160330_MCDAAG_De%27Aaron_Fox_on_the_move.jpg

With his ability to space the floor, Fox would in no doubt be a better fit with Joel Embiid than Simmons. Unfortunately, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey doesn't seem to be fond of the idea of pairing Embiid with Fox. On Twitter, Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports revealed that the Sixers aren't interested in Fox as the "central return piece" in Simmons trade.

Paul Hudrick of SB Nation's Liberty Ballers gave the same report, adding that the Kings would have to find a third team to facilitate a blockbuster trade with the Sixers.

