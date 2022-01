A New York woman identified as Michelle Go was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station on Saturday, according to reports.

Police say Go, 40, was waiting on the southbound platform at the Times Square subway station when a man later identified as 61-year-old Simon Martial approached her from behind, and shoved her into the path of an oncoming train.

Martial, who appears to be homeless and mentally disturbed, was charged with second-degree murder.