All NFL Teams That Fired Their Coach In 2022

There's no such thing as patience in sports, especially in the National Football League.

Team owners can deal with one losing season, maybe two, before snapping and giving everybody the boot. And if it were up to the fans, their coaches wouldn't last more than half a season.

This year wasn't the exception to that trend, with 6 teams letting go of their head coaches in 2022 alone. Here, we'll let you know what teams will join the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders in their pursuit of a new coach.

Chicago Bears

After yet another disappointing season, having one of the worst offenses in the league, and severely mishandling Justin Fields' rookie campaign, the Chicago Bears finally had it with Matt Nagy.

The Bears had a 6-11 record and, albeit they had a somewhat solid defense from stretches, they just couldn't execute on the other side of the field.

Nagy could gauge some interest around the league as a defensive coordinator but we don't see any team giving him another chance as the main guy any time soon.

Minnesota Vikings

It was a roller-coaster season for the Minnesota Vikings.

They fought hard week in and week out and had a chance to win every game they lost, but they also escaped with narrow wins more often than not.

That inconsistency led to Mike Zimmer's firing, as the HC failed to live up to the expectations every year.

The Vikings finished the season with an 8-9 record despite having the trio of Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook; so they're a somewhat attractive destination for a new coach.

Houston Texans

Nobody expected the -Houston Texans](https://www.inquisitr.com/category/general/houston-texans) to be a competitive team this season. If anything, they performed better than most people thought despite having Deshaun Watson out of the season.

Even so, the 4-13 record was enough for them to get rid of David Culley after his first season in the job, raising even more questions about this ever-struggling franchise's future.

Watson isn't likely to be with the team next year, and rookie QB Davis Mills did a decent job and is expected to get another audition the following season.

Miami Dolphins

The [Miami Dolphins]https://www.inquisitr.com/category/general/miami-dolphins) made perhaps the most questionable decision of the offseason.

Despite having two winning seasons in three years, they parted ways with coach Brian Flores, who had orchestrated their stout defense.

Flores was the only reason why Deshaun Watson was considering vetoing his no-trade clause to join the Dolphins, so they might as well kiss that possibility goodbye now.

He's now the best available head coach in the market and it's just a matter of time before he gets another HC job.

New York Giants

The only question about the New York Giants firing Joe Judge was... Why did it take them so long?

Judge's Giants had some of the worst offensive displays in NFL history and the team ranked dead last in nearly every major offensive category during his brief tenure there.

More than that, it seemed like he didn't have control or even the respect of his locker room either.

After such a tough couple of years, Judge isn't likely to have another shot at an HC gig for the foreseeable future.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos had a shot to make the playoffs until the final third of the season, finishing the campaign with a 7-10 record.

Coach Vic Fangio delivered his promise of putting together one of the best defenses in the league, but their offense was pedestrian despite having some nice weapons.

The Broncos' main issues continues to be the lack of a franchise QB but it's not like Fangio did a lot to deserve the benefit of the doubt and stay with the team for another year.

