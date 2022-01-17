All NFL Teams That Fired Their Coach In 2022

There's no such thing as patience in sports, especially in the National Football League.

Team owners can deal with one losing season, maybe two, before snapping and giving everybody the boot. And if it were up to the fans, their coaches wouldn't last more than half a season.

This year wasn't the exception to that trend, with 6 teams letting go of their head coaches in 2022 alone. Here, we'll let you know what teams will join the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders in their pursuit of a new coach.