Long before they got engaged and married to each other, Hailey and Justin were best friends. The pair met at teens back in 2009 and developed a friendship, making red carpet appearances together as early at 2011 -- think back to the premiere of Justin’s Never Say Never biopic.

Fast-forward four years and the former buddies were taking their relationship to the next level, grabbing headlines with their sweet romance. Here they are below during their post-Christmas tropical vacation in December 2015.

Although they split by May 2016, the couple rekindled their love a few years down the line.