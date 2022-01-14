'Degrassi' Revival to Air on HBO Max in 2023

A new Degrassi series is officially being launched by WarnerMedia Kids and Family.

According to a report from Collider on January 13, the new show is expected to begin streaming on HBO Max sometime in 2023. And, at a later date, it will be added to the lineup at Cartoon Network.

The outlet also confirmed HBO Max has picked up the U.S. rights to Degrassi: The Next Generation, the longest running series of the franchise.

Degrassi: The Next Generation's 14 seasons, which included rapper Drake as one of the main actors, will begin streaming this spring.