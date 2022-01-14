January 6 Committee Subpoenas Social Media Companies

On January 6, 2021, a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol building in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The attempt failed, and Democrat Joe Biden was inaugurated days later, but the attack on the institution shocked the American public, with law enforcement agencies and members of Congress vowing to prosecute those responsible.

But the congressional committee that was established to investigate the matter has faced legal obstacles and struggled to lead its probes.