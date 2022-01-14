'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Swimsuit

thylane blondeau
Thylane Blondeau is stunning while in a lettuce-trim swimsuit and she's turning heads. The "World's Most Beautiful Girl" is back for a fresh Instagram update this week, one earmarking major glam and seeing her showing off her famous figure.

Thylane, 20, has been making headlines for revealing an emergency ovarian cyst operation, but it was back to the day job yesterday as she posted for her 4.9 million followers. Fans are already thanking the photographer. See why below, plus Thylane's best pics.

Stuns In New Swimsuit Snaps

Scroll for the snaps. They showed the Aix-en-Provence native sun-kissed and posing indoors while bathed in natural daylight. Blondeau opened with a cleavage flash while in a low-cut and chic black bathing suit with a ruffly and feminine trim finish. The Cacharel spokesperson was all plump pout as she rocked tinted aviator shades, also wearing her hair slicked back.

A swipe right brought the star better showcasing the swimwear, also posing with one hand held to her shades. More after the photos.

thylane blondeau

Thylane has likes disabled, but she received plenty of comments. "You look stunning" came from her dedicated fan account, with others leaving heart emoji. The caption had read: "By sister @allisonninakadoche" with a fish emoji. Blondeau hadn't tagged a location, but fans do know she's been in Miami, FL, where she attended singer Miley Cyrus' Miley's New Year's Ever Party bash, co-hosted with Pete Davidson.

Thylane has plenty else going on, not limited to continuing to promote her No Smile Clothing line.

Own Clothing Line

Blondeau didn't appear too successful with her first Heaven's May clothing line, but No Smile seems to be a different story. The trendy range retailing matching sweats, cute tops, and baseball caps even comes with a name playing on the European beauty's trademark poker face.

“Hi everyone I’ve been working since a longggggg time on NO SMILE , if you know me , you know how much I love & care for fashion. I’ve created no smile few months ago and I was looking for the perfect name for the brand , and as you know I never smile !!!" she told fans.

People Saying She Looks Sad

Poking fun at herself, Thylane added: "A lot of people always ask , are you sad ? Why u are you never smiling , you look sad ?!?”

Blondeau joins the long list of celebrities now retailing their own merch - she joins stars including rapper Chanel West Coast and Jersey Shore face Snooki. Thylane has also been promoting Etam underwear via her latest gig, also fronting Fendi's #Peekaboo bag campaign. For more from Thylane, give her Instagram account a follow.

