Kendrick Lamar and Drake Have Only One Binding Factor Amid Their Rap Battle

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have taken the era of 'diss tracks' to a new level with their controversial rap battle. The two rappers are engaged in a 'war of words' by releasing scathing songs about each other. As per Page Six, in response to Lamar's serious accusation that Drake was a “certified pedophile,” the God's Plan rapper responded, “I never been with no one underage,” before launching an attack on Lamar's fiancée, Whitney Alford. Drake also refuted Lamar's claims that he has a secret daughter, however, both the warring artists share a common agent. Wasserman Music booking agent Brent Smith represents both of them and this is the only common factor binding the two for now.

Drake reacts to Kendrick Lamar's new diss via IG 👀



"The hands of death could not defeat me, the sisters of fate could not hold me, and you will not see the end of this day. I will have my revenge!" pic.twitter.com/Ixwb6aZTal — Radec (@realradec) May 3, 2024

As per Vulture, Lamar started the beef in March by releasing the track Like That and comparing himself to Prince while calling Drake Michael Jackson. He rapped the line - “Prince outlived Mike Jack," in the track provoking Drake to respond. In April, the One Dance rapper Push Ups with the diss lyrics - “You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now / And you gon’ feel the aftermath of what I write down / I’m at the top of the mountain, so you tight now / Just to have this talk with yo’ ass, I had to hike down / Big difference between Mike then and Mike now.”

Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us” has 17 million views on YouTube in 24 hours pic.twitter.com/LIIRCX8stK — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 6, 2024

Soon after Lamar released another diss song towards the end of April titled Euphoria, this time attacking Drake's parenting skills - (“I got a son to raise, but I can see you know nothin’ ’bout that”), Lamar also rapped about his alleged plastic surgery (“Didn’t tell ’em where you get your abs from”), and his music abilities (“You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of bеing accepted”). In May Lamar released 6:16 in LA mocking Drake's obsession with time and locations. Lamar rapped - “Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me? / Fake bully, I hate bullies / You must be a terrible person / Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar)

Drake responded with the diss track Family Matters in which he attacked Lamar's family - “You the Black messiah wifing up a mixed queen / And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem / On some Bobby shit, I wanna know what Whitney need” and “When you put your hands on your girl, is it self-defense ’cause she’s bigger than you?” In keeping with the family theme Lamar released Meet the Grahams hours later which had lyrics claiming Drake fathered a secret daughter, “Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me…these guys are in shambles.”

Lamar also circled back to his cosmetic procedure digs, rapping, “Get some discipline, don’t cut them corners like your daddy did / Fuck what Ozempic did / Don’t pay to play with them Brazilians, get a gym membership.” Lamar pushed the boundary by calling out Drake as pedophile in his next diss track Not Like Us “Certified Lover Boy, certified pedophiles.” In a form of false flag operation, Drake claims in his response diss track The Heart Part 6 that his crew began the rumor about the hidden daughter. "You need to be less impatient and learn to fact check things," he rapped.

The Alchemist, who produced "Meet the Grahams" for Kendrick Lamar, shares his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap battle, and says, "It's not rap; it's a blood sport."



(🎥 @SwaysUniverse ) pic.twitter.com/TXxCHNjZFM — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 6, 2024

As the artists continue to feud with the rap battle, serious allegations are being pushed into controversial agendas by the two rappers. And none of their claims are backed by any kind of true facts.