Irina Shayk Vacations With ‘Ex’ Bradley Cooper Despite Romance Rumor With NFL Player Tom Brady

Supermodel Irina Shayk has once again dazzled her followers by posting a series of topless images that appear to be from a vacation she is on with her ex, Bradley Cooper. Cooper and Shayk were together for four years before calling it quits in 2019, and even have a daughter named Lea De Seine together. However, it is Tom Brady, a former NFL player, whom Shayk is presently rumored to be dating.

On Saturday, the model posted a number of pictures to her Instagram story, in which she is standing topless next to a body of water. She is wearing black bikini bottoms and has her hand over her breasts. In what looks to be the same location, she also shared a shirtless photo of the Silver Linings Playbook star lying on a boat, Marca reported.

Given that Shayk and Brady have been getting pretty cozy recently, many fans were left feeling a little perplexed by the nature of these photographs with Cooper. Nearly two weeks earlier, Shayk and the 46-year-old retired NFL quarterback were pictured leaving the same five-star hotel in London after a rumored two-day romp together. Their relationship status is unknown as of now, even though rumors suggest the two are together.

According to a source who talked to Page Six in July, Cooper has mixed feelings about the possibility of Shayk dating Brady. "Right now, he is taking a wait-and-see attitude," the insider said. "[Brady and Shayk] didn't declare their love. This could be over in two or three weeks." The source continued, “He isn’t freaked out.”

Shayk may be having a difficult time, but Brady has also been through some rather unpleasant moments recently. In October 2022, he and Gisele Bundchen, his wife of 13 years, divorced. He is now single again. In the midst of speculations that the 45-year-old former NFL quarterback and model Irina Shayk have been developing a summer relationship, an insider revealed to PEOPLE that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen just wants the best for him. She "is on holiday in Brazil at the moment and is living her life, but she’s said in the past that she just wants him to be happy.”

Brady and actress Reese Witherspoon had also been linked together after his divorce from Bündchen, as had Brady and Kim Kardashian, 42. But these appear to be just rumors and have not been confirmed by either party that is involved.

The 37-year-old Shayk was initially linked to the seven-time Super Bowl champion when he was seen picking her up from the Hotel Bel-Air on a July afternoon, according to reports from Page Six and others, and they were then seen heading back to a residence where he was living in Los Angeles.

