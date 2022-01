Mary Cosby has seemingly quit The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after appearing on the Bravo reality series for its past two seasons.

As fans of the popular show have likely heard by now, the rest of the cast, including Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, and Jennie Nguyen, reunited earlier this month to film the reunion special for season two. And, when they did, Cosby was noticeably absent from what was expected to be a dramatic taping.