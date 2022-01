Melissa Gorga isn't proving too popular as a snap of her in yoga pants circulates the digital space. The reality star and clothing designer is fresh from posting a shot promoting her Envy by Melissa Gorga line, and while plenty of thumbs-up came in, not everyone was digging the photo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted for her 2.4 million Instagram followers last weekend, showing off both her luxurious home closet and her killer figure. Clearly, fans have thoughts.