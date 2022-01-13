Bella Hadid Stuns In Valentine's Undies For Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid is looking sensational in her V-Day undies as the Victoria's Secret brand she fronts preps for the most romantic day of the year. The 25-year-old catwalk queen made 2021 headlines for re-joining the lingerie giant amid its massive and more-inclusive revamp - also fronting the VS Collective campaign are stars including actress Priyanka Chopra and athlete Eileen Gu.

Bella has stripped down to plunging underwear for VS' Feel The Love Valentine's Day campaign. See the photos and more below.