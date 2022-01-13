Bella Hadid Stuns In Valentine's Undies For Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid is looking sensational in her V-Day undies as the Victoria's Secret brand she fronts preps for the most romantic day of the year. The 25-year-old catwalk queen made 2021 headlines for re-joining the lingerie giant amid its massive and more-inclusive revamp - also fronting the VS Collective campaign are stars including actress Priyanka Chopra and athlete Eileen Gu.

Bella has stripped down to plunging underwear for VS' Feel The Love Valentine's Day campaign. See the photos and more below.

Strips Down For Valentine's Day Shoot

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the photos. Hadid, who also fronts Dior Beauty, posed in a series of images showcasing her supermodel frame and the brand's undies. One snap showed the sister to Gigi Hadid all abs and hips in a low-cut and push-up black satin bra, one paired with matching briefs, plus sparkly and bejeweled belly chain accessories.

A more feminine and girlier balconette two-piece with peachy satins and floral prints was also showcased as Bella showed off her world-famous figure. Scroll for more snaps.

See More Photos Below

Celebrating its new collection, VS wrote: "Whether you’re boo’d up or blissfully solo, indulge in dazzling styles that exude confidence, just like @bellahadid #VSFeelTheLove."

A video on the VS Instagram also brought Bella in a cute pink and sheer minidress nightie, with the brand writing: "Introducing the V-Day Shop—a modern love letter to you and those you adore —complete with romantic hues, pretty lace, dreamy scents, and more. Available online now and in stores on 1/20 #VSFeelTheLove." More after the jump.

Says Victoria's Secret Has 'Changed'

Shutterstock | 3459434

VS, once iconic for its Angels including models Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner, and Gisele Bundchen, has faced allegations of toxicity and backlash for not being inclusive. Everything's changing now as the brand hires a more diverse ambassador portfolio, with Bella herself saying she feels the company has turned a corner.

"It has been a few years since I've done anything with Victoria's Secret," she told Marie Claire. "What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria's Secret has changed so drastically."

Scroll for video.

More Women At The Core

The daughter to Yolanda Hadid continued: "There was a type of way that, I think, a lot of us women who used to work with Victoria's Secret felt. And now, six of the seven [VS] board members are all female. And there's new photoshoot protocols that we have. So a lot has changed."

Hadid even stated: "I just look around and I feel empowered again. I feel empowered in lingerie, instead of feeling like my body is some sort of money maker."

VS is now also fronted by supermodel and wife to Justin Bieber, Hailey.

