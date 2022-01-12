Will John Cena Appear At WrestleMania 38?

Last year at WrestleMania 37, it was the end of an era as John Cena missed the show for the first time since 2002. Cena didn't really do much at WrestleMania 19, however, he just did a segment where he rapped. Cena would go on to become one of the top WrestleMania performers of all time, however, even after a rather auspicious start. Cena would make his in-ring WrestleMania debut the following year, defeating the Big Show for the United States Championship.

Cena missed last year due to his filming schedule and that could happen again this year too. Scroll down to reveal what Cena said recently about performing at WrestleMania 38.