In the Bronx on Sunday, in what is being described as the deadliest fire New York has seen in decades, 19 people were killed and at least 44 injured, many of them children.

The fire was apparently ignited by a malfunctioning electrical space heater. The heater caught fire in one of the apartments, and deadly smoke spread throughout the high-rise building.

The smoke darkened hallways and stairwells, but residents did not immediately react to the fire alarms, as reported by The New York Times.