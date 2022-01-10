Inside Kaley Cuoco's Off-Screen Relationship With The Late John Ritter

Now a household name with successes like The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant under her belt, Kaley Cuoco was known as 8 Simple Rules' Bridget Hennessy back in the early 2000s. A teen then, the now 36-year-old Hollywood star played the daughter of John Ritter's Paul Hennessy, and it seems the late actor was just as much of a father figure behind the scenes as he was on camera.

While the ABC series ran for four years, between 2002 and 2005, the show was dealt a major blow when Ritter died of an aortic dissection on September 11, 2003, a few days before the second season began airing. His unexpected death occurred one week before his 55th birthday.

Since then, Cuoco has opened up about her relationship with Ritter on numerous occasions, commemorating the legendary actor on Instagram over the years.

Scroll for a look at the pair's close bond.