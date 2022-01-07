NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Form Heat's 'Big 3' With Jimmy Butler & Kyle Lowry In Proposed Deal

Basketball
Shutterstock | 498355

JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around All-Star big man Anthony Davis and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis but with his underwhelming performance earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, people are speculating that he could be available on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Davis may be currently recovering from an injury but once he regains 100 percent health, he's expected to receive strong interest on the trade market.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Hawks 'Emerging Suitor' For Sixers Star Ben Simmons, Says Marc Stein

NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum To Indiana, Domantas Sabonis To Portland In Proposed Pacers-Blazers Trade

Tom Hollands Wants To Join Girlfriend Zendaya In 'Euphoria'

A Look Back At David Arquette's Wild Ride In Pro Wrestling

A Look Inside Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Former Newlywed Mansion

Anthony Davis Leaves Hollywood For South Beach

Shutterstock | 498355

One of the most interesting trade destinations for Davis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Miami Heat. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea wherein Davis would be leaving Hollywood for South Beach.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Heat would be sending a trade package that includes Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, PJ Tucker, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Lakers in exchange for Davis and DeAndre Jordan.

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

A proposed four-team blockbuster trade would feature Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant heading to the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

By JB Baruelo

Heat Form New 'Big 3'

Wikimedia Commons

Giving up all those assets would be a tough decision for Pat Riley and the Heat. However, Teape thinks it would be worth it for the Heat as it would enable them to form a new "Big 3" in Miami with Davis, Jimmy Butler, and Kyle Lowry.

"It would be hard to imagine the Heat parting ways with that much depth, as they have been hesitant to do it previously," Teape wrote. "However, acquiring an all-world talent in Anthony Davis may be something the team feels is worthwhile. A new Big 3 is formed in South Beach with Davis joining Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler. That is a fearsome trio that will cause problems for every team in the Eastern Conference in the postseason."

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markannen & Draft Picks

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In New York

Anthony Davis An Upgrade Over Bam Adebayo

Davis would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Heat. When he's 100 percent healthy, Davis would be a massive upgrade over Adebayo in the Heat's frontcourt. Adebayo may successfully turned himself into an All-Star, but he's still not on the same level as Davis.

In Davis, the Heat would be getting a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor-spacer. If he could stay away from any major injury in the postseason, he would undoubtedly give the Heat a better chance of winning the NBA championship title this season.

Lakers Get Anthony Davis' Replacement Plus Future Assets

Wikimedia Commons

The proposed blockbuster trade would be a no-brainer for the Lakers, especially if they no longer think that Davis could help them win another NBA championship title. By sending him to South Beach, the Lakers would be receiving an immediate frontcourt replacement for him in Adebayo, a young star in Herro, an elite veteran defender in Tucker, and two future first-round picks that would be extremely valuable when they decide to undergo a rebuilding process when James retires.

Adebayo may not be a floor-spacer like Davis, but he's also a dominant force under the basket.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco In 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2: Conflict With New Cast Member?

Emily Ratajkowski Explains Pete Davidson's Appeal To Women Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

Chanel West Coast Spreads Christmas Cheer On Instagram

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Opens Up About Olympic 'Pressure'

Inside Pete Davidson’s $1.2 Million Staten Island Bachelor Pad

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.