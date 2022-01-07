NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Form Heat's 'Big 3' With Jimmy Butler & Kyle Lowry In Proposed Deal

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around All-Star big man Anthony Davis and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis but with his underwhelming performance earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, people are speculating that he could be available on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Davis may be currently recovering from an injury but once he regains 100 percent health, he's expected to receive strong interest on the trade market.