The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road to visit Toyota Center for a clash with the Houston Rockets.

Doc Rivers' team has left a lot to be desired early in the season, while the Rockets have put in a big fight more often than not, although that hasn't translated into many wins.

The Sixers are highly-favored by oddsmakers ahead of this clash, which shouldn't be a surprise. But, will they be able to live up to the task? Let's break it down.