Chloe Kim Opens Up About Her Experience With Anti-Asian Racism

Chloe Kim may be a celebrated athlete and Olympic gold medalist but that does not make her immune to anti-Asian racism. The snowboarder, who was born in the US to Korean immigrants, won gold in the Women's Halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics when she was just 17 years old. Now, she’s revealing the downside of being a high-profile Asian-American.

In an interview with ESPN, Kim said she gets a lot of hate messages on Instagram. “Just because I am a professional athlete or won the Olympics doesn't exempt me from racism. I get hundreds of those kinds of messages monthly. I see maybe 30 a day.”

See the details below.