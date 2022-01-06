Tour Vanessa Hudgens' Stunning $5 Million Historic Los Feliz Home

With a rich Hollywood history, stunning decor, and extensive features in Architectural Digest, Vanessa Hudgens' gorgeous Los Feliz home is a true spectacle. The 33-year-old actress and singer purchased the luxurious Georgian-style mansion from legendary actor Gary Oldman in December 2018, and, while having The Darkest Hour, Dracula, the Dark Knight, and The Fifth Element star as a previous owner is exciting in and of itself, the estate's pedigree goes back to the early 1920s.

While the property wasn't listed on the open market prior to Hudgens' tenure, he graciously offered AD a tour of the 3,168-square-foot Los Angeles, California manse in October, with the High School Musical star sharing bits of the magazine photoshoot on Instagram as well.

Take a look below!

Old Hollywood Charm

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Julia_Faye_-_Mar_18_1922_MW.jpg

Nicknamed "Little DeMille," the house was built in 1922 by legendary filmmaker Cecile B. DeMille purportedly for his mistress, silent film star Julia Faye (pictured above). Sitting on a half-acre plot, the magnificent colonial home retains many of its original features, although Hudgens brought in plenty of personal touches to make it her own while at the same time, emphasizing the building's character and old Hollywood charm.

Spanning three bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home also includes a separate one-bed, one-bath guesthouse which was originally built as a carriage house and now serves as Hudgens' hangout room. Featuring wall-to-wall bookshelves and a cozy fireplace, this is where the former Disney star keeps all of her Teen Choice Awards and most of the vintage book collection she picked up from all over the world.

The vine-covered, walled, and gated property also boasts a charming backyard with a pool and plenty of lounge space, although it was the expansive lawn "that feels like a park" and the secret garden that most attracted Hudgens.

Scroll for photos!

'Character And Quirks'

Shutterstock | 564025

Another "big selling point" for Hudgens was the 18th-century French oak floors put in by Oldman, and which were brought in from a chapel in Europe. Aside from the herringbone wood parquets, the actress has added a number of other details that give the residence a European retreat vibe, with AD describing it as "transporting" in its October 26, 2021 feature.

“There were so many things about it that struck me,” Hudgens told the magazine. “Walking through the gate and seeing this house covered in ivy, surrounded by olive trees, it was like I had been transported to France or Italy. It felt like such an escape.”

The Sucker Punch star, who spent five years house-hunting for the place, detailed what elements make it her dream home.

“I wanted an old home,” she said. “To me, there’s something so romantic about that, a home with character and quirks. I love the old Hollywood elements: The Art Deco air vents, the chandelier over the staircase, the yard that feels like a park.”

In the embed below, the actress shows the AD crew around her dark, cave-like bathroom, backyard, lounge room, and kitchen.

Keep going for more photos and a video tour of the home!

Personal Touches

After buying the house three years ago, Hudgens renovated most of the interiors, including the kitchen, which got a complete makeover. Enlisting the help of interior designer Jake Arnold, she remodeled the master suite with orange velvet curtains, crystals, sconces from Obsolete, and several nude paintings of feminine figures.

“I wanted the house to be super feminine, to celebrate women’s bodies, to be a kind of femme palace,” the Grease: Live said in the video tour of her home, while also noting the "casual, relaxed, and cozy” she has tried to create throughout.

The living room is similarly swathed in "soft femme colors," with a pink mohair sofa taking center stage. A black piano and travertine stacking tables that echo the Italian-style kitchen floor complete the stylish decor.

Other personal touches include antique rugs from Lawrence La Brea, a wealth of candlesticks -- Hudgens confesses her "obsession" for them -- a wooden chime clock, a bounty of indoor plants, huge flower bouquets, and an impressive collection of "large vintage posters and prints from abstract photographers," as remarked by The Richest -- including a poster of the French film Breathless.

Below are more photos of the home, which was also featured on AD's "Best of 2021" list in late December.

Keep going for the video!

Ashley Tisdale Helped Decorate

Shutterstock | 3459434

One of the rooms Hudgens is most proud of is the chef's kitchen, which she renovated herself during the pandemic with the help of her High School Musical co-star and gal pal Ashley Tisdale.

Transforming it from an all-white space with red-knob cabinetry, Hudgens painted the cabinets a soft femme olive-green color with white marble countertops, and added brass knobs, as well as oak-beam open shelving, a butcher’s block island, and travertine floor tiles "for an authentic Italian feel."

"My girlfriend Ashley Tisdale does interior design, and I got her advice on where to shop,” she told AD.

She also put in a black Carrara marble backsplash using leftover tiles from her bathroom remodel and made room for a Caliwater fridge.

To top it all off, Hudgens created a chic breakfast nook featuring eccentric mushrooms-and-dragons wallpaper from the House of Hackney, a dark wood round table, and a 1920s' New Orleans-style booth.

“I had the booth made for this space,” Hudgens dished for AD. “I was really inspired by the restaurant Maison Premiere, this absinthe and oyster bar in New York. It’s the dopest place ever.”

Meanwhile, the large dining room table plays off of the pattern of the wood floors, with a 1950s Italian chandelier and double French doors that open onto the olive trees in the backyard delivering the "romantic" atmosphere Hudgens was looking for.

Black Gothic Bathroom

Hudgens' "favorite" place in the entire house is the sumptuous dark Gothic bathroom, on which AD did a separate, dedicated piece in early December.

Describing it as a "sexy cave," Hudgens decorated the master bath with black walls and cabinets, and a dark egg-shaped tub flanked by large candlesticks, adding elegant contrast with white spider-vein marble countertops. There's also a walk-in glass-door shower position right in front of a large window.

“Jake came with a couple of suggestions for the primary bed and bath, but for some reason, I gravitated towards the cave vibe,” she said. “I fell in love with the idea of sitting in this deep, ceramic bathtub with the windows open, hearing the French music outside waft up through the windows, watching the candlesticks burn.”

Meanwhile, the powder room plays off of the aesthetic of the kitchen, sporting green half-wall tiles from the '50s to complement the opulent botanical House of Hackney wallpaper, accented by a Richard Avedon portrait of Marilyn Monroe.

Scroll down to see the powder room in the video!

Whimsical Backyard

The outdoor space is just as breathtaking, with cozy lounge and al fresco dining area scattered throughout. Lush vegetation, including a wide selection of grapefruit, avocado, olive, and kumquat trees, provides privacy for sunbathing on wooden lounge chairs, which see the "earthy" aesthetic of the interiors trickle outside as well.

A mural of single-line portraits by Carly Kuhn decorates the pool walls, while a silver vintage drama chair adds a touch of glam to the otherwise serene space.

An arch entry leads into the secret garden, which is equipped with a fireplace and pizza oven opposite a whimsical seating area beneath a massive grapefruit tree decked with fairy lights. Gas lanterns are found throughout the yard, which also has a large open lawn.

“I wanted a yard that felt like a park where I could run around with my friends, have space to play, and just feel safe,” Hudgens shared.

Watch the video below for a full tour of Hudgen's luxurious home!

