Tour Vanessa Hudgens' Stunning $5 Million Historic Los Feliz Home

Another "big selling point" for Hudgens was the 18th-century French oak floors put in by Oldman, and which were brought in from a chapel in Europe. Aside from the herringbone wood parquets, the actress has added a number of other details that give the residence a European retreat vibe, with AD describing it as "transporting" in its October 26, 2021 feature.

“There were so many things about it that struck me,” Hudgens told the magazine. “Walking through the gate and seeing this house covered in ivy, surrounded by olive trees, it was like I had been transported to France or Italy. It felt like such an escape.”

The Sucker Punch star, who spent five years house-hunting for the place, detailed what elements make it her dream home.

“I wanted an old home,” she said. “To me, there’s something so romantic about that, a home with character and quirks. I love the old Hollywood elements: The Art Deco air vents, the chandelier over the staircase, the yard that feels like a park.”

In the embed below, the actress shows the AD crew around her dark, cave-like bathroom, backyard, lounge room, and kitchen.

