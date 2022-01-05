Simone Biles Is Proud Of The 'Lesson' She Gave At The Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles is "prouder" of the lessons she gave the world in Tokyo than of all her medals. The 24-year-old athlete, who is one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time, spoke at length about the aftermath of her difficult Summer Games in an exclusive interview with Marca, acknowledging that her decision to bow out and put herself first "has brought real good attention to mental health."
Biles, who was named 2021's "Athlete of the Year" by Time magazine, also opened up about the difficulty of that decision, saying the support of her teammates and coaches meant "the world" to her.
