Simone Biles Is Proud Of The 'Lesson' She Gave At The Tokyo Olympics

The winner of two silver and bronze medals at the 2020 Olympics in July, Biles withdrew from five of her six finals to focus on her mental health. Dropping out of the competition after suffering from a psychological phenomenon known as the "twisties," which causes gymnasts to lose air awareness while performing twisting elements, the US team member was since credited for bringing the topic of mental health in sports into the spotlight.

When asked by Marca how she felt about becoming one of the images of the year, Biles said: "That was the craziest thing for me, how much talk and buzz there was around my name even though I wasn't competing."

The Columbus, Ohio native, who received the MARCA Leyenda award honoring the top legends from the world of sport, also said she felt "really proud" that her decision to prioritize her mental health led to people "taking it more seriously."

"But, obviously, I wish I could have gone out there and done a little bit more. But, with the cards I was dealt I'm not mad at the results," she added.