Selena Gomez And Cara Delevingne Took Their Friendship To The Next Level

American singer Selena Gomez and British model Cara Delevingne have been friends for a long time.

Fans of both celebrities love seeing them together, and when the two ladies recently decided to take their friendship to the next level by getting similar tattoos, they took social media by storm.

According to E! Online, the latest tattoo, which was inked on Selena’s back, was the largest one she has ever got.

The watercolor tattoo, which comprised a pink flower, started from the base of her neck and extended towards her back. Delevingne, on the other hand, got a similar one on her rib cage.

Scroll down to read more about Gomez and Delevingne's sweet friendship.