Selena Gomez And Cara Delevingne Took Their Friendship To The Next Level

Sarah Haider

American singer Selena Gomez and British model Cara Delevingne have been friends for a long time.

Fans of both celebrities love seeing them together, and when the two ladies recently decided to take their friendship to the next level by getting similar tattoos, they took social media by storm.

According to E! Online, the latest tattoo, which was inked on Selena’s back, was the largest one she has ever got.

The watercolor tattoo, which comprised a pink flower, started from the base of her neck and extended towards her back. Delevingne, on the other hand, got a similar one on her rib cage.

Scroll down to read more about Gomez and Delevingne's sweet friendship.

Long-Time Pals

While many people don’t know about it, Gomez and Delevingne are not new friends. In fact, they have been pals since 2014.

According to Page Six, the two celebs became good friends back in July 2014 when they started hanging out with each other frequently.

They even got together to celebrate Selena’s birthday on July 22 as the paparazzi caught them showering together on a yacht in St. Tropez.

The same year, they strengthened their bond by meeting each other’s families for Christmas.

The Friendly Kiss

Over the years, Cara and Selena became very good friends and hung out on many occasions. They could be seen attending games, partying, and posing together on the red carpet.

According to Page Six, in November last year, the two stars went to watch the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden sitting beside each other courtside.

As the camera focused on them and they were projected on the jumbotron, they giggled. But a few seconds later, Selena planted a friendly kiss on the model’s cheek, making her blush.

Dating Rumors

When Cara and Selena were seen taking a shower together on a yacht back in 2014, many of their fans started speculating that they were dating because Cara is openly bisexual.

However, according to Pink Villa, Selena dispelled the rumors in 2015. Nonetheless, she said she didn’t mind the lesbian rumours and even claimed that she, indeed, “loved” them.

Speaking to Pride Source, Selena said that she didn’t mind the gossip at all.

“Honestly, I loved it. I didn’t mind it. Especially because they weren’t talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful. Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it,” she said.

Starring together

Per Deadline, Cara has decided to join her friend Selena in Hulu’s hit series, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 for a regular role.

Talking to Xtra about working together with Cara, Selena said that she is “excited” to do so.

“We just did our first day together yesterday, and it’s so much fun working with your friends,” the Lose You To Love Me singer said.

“We had never worked together – actually, we did, a long time ago, but something completely different – and so, it’s so fun! We were just dying of laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”

