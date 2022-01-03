Suni Lee Is Learning To Navigate Life As An International Celebrity

In 2020, American gymnast Suni Lee was an average teenager who hadn’t envisaged how her life would change over the course of a year.

In 2021, she became the first Asian-American to represent the United States of America in the Olympics.

And she not only fulfilled her dream by participating in a prestigious sporting event, but she also bagged a gold medal for her country.

Besides that, as a member of the Hmong community, she serves as a source of inspiration for many young people who belong to underrepresented groups.

Lee’s newfound fame has changed her life in many ways, and now she is seeking a balance between her old self and celebrity status.

Read more to find out about Suni Lee’s life before and after she got famous.