Eileen Gu On Her Ski Training, Olympic Preps And Impressive Academic Achievements

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are happening in Beijing in February and freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who’s poised to become one of the biggest stars of the event, has been ramping up preparations. Even if you’re not a sports fan, chances are you’ve heard of the 18-year-old Chinese-American athlete who, just two years into her career, has soared to the top of the game. But if you’ve never heard of her, we promise you that’s about to change in the coming months.

