Lakers News: NBA Insider Rips Anthony Davis, Says He's On The Decline

The Los Angeles Lakers traded away most of their future to wrap their hands around Anthony Davis, and no one could argue it paid off as they won an NBA championship on his very first season with the team.

The Lakers expected Davis to lead the way and carry the torch in the post-LeBron James era. However, the injury-prone superstar has left a lot to be desired this season.

Currently out with yet another ailment, Davis has averaged just 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds on 17.3% from beyond the arc, settling for contested jumpers and lacking the aggressive that marked his career.