Kim Kardashian Goes Skintight In Xmas Balenciaga Outfit

Celebrities
Big surprise, Kim Kardashian was back in Balenciaga for Christmas. Stunning photos are showing the 41-year-old with her nearest and dearest over Xmas 2021, with yet another nod given to the Spanish designer brand she's been repping for most of this year.

Kim updated her Instagram with family photos over the holidays, posting for her 273 million followers and going super-tight in a chocolate-brown dress with leggings and fabrics that formed a webbed effect as they covered her fingers, toes, and pretty much everything else.

Stuns For Xmas

Scroll for the photos, ones coming low-key as Kim continues to make divorce headlines. The E! star is done with third husband Kanye West, although the 44-year-old rapper seemingly isn't done with Kim as he purchases a home across the street from her,

Hugging kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, the SKIMS founder rocked a ruched and super-classy custom Balenciaga look, although the opening shot seeing her crouching down didn't really show it off much. A swipe right, however, offered a different story.

See The Photos Below

Kim, posing with sister Khloe Kardashian and eldest North, posed showing off her 24-inch waist while in the floor-length number, one highlighting spandex effects at the leg and coming gloved and booted. Kim has been rocking plenty from Balenciaga via the futuristic robo-cop look over late 2021. She took to her caption, writing: "Christmas Eve 2021," gaining over 3.7 million likes.

"Best yeat THE BIG ONE again!" came from "Food God" pal Jonathan Cheban. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Pete Davidson Driving Her Car

Kim continues to make headlines for appearing to have moved on from Ye founder Kanye and with SNL star Pete Davidson - the ex to Ariana Grande was spotted buying cigarettes over Xmas while driving Kim's Rolls-Royce.

“Kim did not expect to be dating anyone for a long time, but the way it happened with Pete feels like divine intervention,” a Hollywood Life source claims, adding: “They don’t talk about Hollywood, or celebrities, or their money, or their fame. Their conversations are real and authentic."

He's 'Fascinated' By Her

Continuing, the source stated:

"They talk a lot about life and death, about spirituality, about current world affairs and about her work in criminal justice reform. Pete is fascinated by her intelligence and really digs the fact that she is set on becoming a lawyer,” the source insisted."

Kim had been spotted holding hands with Pete in public back in November. She's also been featuring the funny-man on her Instagram, although neither have confirmed a relationship. Follow Kim's Insta for more!

