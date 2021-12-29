Kim Kardashian Goes Skintight In Xmas Balenciaga Outfit

Big surprise, Kim Kardashian was back in Balenciaga for Christmas. Stunning photos are showing the 41-year-old with her nearest and dearest over Xmas 2021, with yet another nod given to the Spanish designer brand she's been repping for most of this year.

Kim updated her Instagram with family photos over the holidays, posting for her 273 million followers and going super-tight in a chocolate-brown dress with leggings and fabrics that formed a webbed effect as they covered her fingers, toes, and pretty much everything else.