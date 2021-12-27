Top 5 Moments for Becky Lynch in 2021

Becky Lynch spent much of 2021 being a mother. Her first child was born in December of 2020 and she wouldn't return to WWE until August of 2021. When it was time for her to come back, however, she didn't waste any time reclaiming her spot on top of WWE.

The first top moment for Becky Lynch in 2021 happened just before she returned. On June 29th, 2021, Seth Rollins announced that he and Lynch had been married. Lynch would only have a few weeks before the honeymoon was over and it was time to get back in the ring. Scroll down to learn Becky Lynch's next top moment of 2021.