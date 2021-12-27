Top 5 Moments for Becky Lynch in 2021

Becky Lynch spent much of 2021 being a mother. Her first child was born in December of 2020 and she wouldn't return to WWE until August of 2021. When it was time for her to come back, however, she didn't waste any time reclaiming her spot on top of WWE.

The first top moment for Becky Lynch in 2021 happened just before she returned. On June 29th, 2021, Seth Rollins announced that he and Lynch had been married. Lynch would only have a few weeks before the honeymoon was over and it was time to get back in the ring. Scroll down to learn Becky Lynch's next top moment of 2021.

Becky Lynch Returns At SummerSlam

Shutterstock | 564025

Bianca Belair was supposed to defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam 2021. Then, just before the match was to take place, it was announced that Banks was unable to be on the show. Carmella was revealed as her replacement but then Lynch's music played and "The Man" attacked Carmella and challenged Belair to a match. In a controversial fashion, Lynch then got in a bit of a cheap shot on the champion before hitting the Man-handle slam and picking up the win in just 26 seconds. Mere moments after returning, Lynch was once again a champion. Scroll down to learn her next top moment of 2021.

Becky Lynch Defeats Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair At Crown Jewel

Shutterstock | 564025

On October 22nd, 2021, WWE returned to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Lynch would defend her Smackdown Women's Championship against both Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match. She was taking on the two women who had headlined the first night of WrestleMania earlier that spring. The match was not without controversy, however, as Lynch grabbed the ropes while cradling Banks for added leverage and got the win. She would continue to cheat in a similar fashion as the year continued. Scroll down to learn her next top moment of 2021.

Becky Lynch Defeats Liv Morgan To Main Event RAW

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Becky_Lynch_-_2019-01-20_-_01.jpg

On December 6th, 2021, Becky Lynch would headline WWE RAW in a RAW Women's Championship match against Liv Morgan. Lynch and Morgan's rivalry had been building up for weeks culminating in this match. Once again, however. Lynch would use underhanded tactics to retain her title. She would get the pin on Morgan while grabbing hold of the ropes for leverage just as she had done previously at Crown Jewel. Lynch and Morgan will now run things back on the first day of 2022 at the Day 1 PPV.

Scroll down to learn Becky Lynch's top moment from 2021.

Becky Lynch Defeats Charlotte Flair At Survivor Series

Survivor Series is the one night a year when champions from one brand go up against champions of the other brand to see who really is the best in the company. At 2021's edition, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch would take on Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The two former friends engaged in a heated build-up to the match, that included a backstage argument after Flair allegedly went off-script during a segment on Smackdown.

Lynch would come away from the match the victor after once again grabbing the ropes for leverage during a pin attempt.

