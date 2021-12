Miley Cyrus definitely seemed to be suggesting that everyone was a bit baked - minus the baby - as she posted an Xmas throwback this year.

The 29-year-old singer, known for both her past marijuana days and more recently entering into sobriety, updated her Instagram over the holidays with an old family photo, one bringing in mom Tish Cyrus and her siblings. Of course, the humor was there, with the former Hannah Montana star appearing to infer that everyone was on more than just a natural high.