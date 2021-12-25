John Cena And The Top 'Feats Of Strength' In WWE History

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cena_March_2018.jpg

Ian Carey

Recently on WWE RAW, Bianca Belair hoisted Doudrop up on her shoulders and delivered her patented Kiss of Death slam on her much larger opponent. The move reminded fans of some of the greatest feats of strength in WWE history. We count down the top-5 below. While Belair's slam on Doudrop didn't make this list, we're certain she eventually will as her career continues.

At #5 is John Cena's performance at WrestleMania 25. We'd seen Cena give the Attitude Adjustment to The Big Show before at this point, but at Mania that year Cena picked up The Big Show but then also added Edge on top of him to deliver an amazing double-AA to his opponents.

Mark Henry Lifts A Car

Shutterstock | 564025

The #4 top feat of strength in WWE history belongs to Mark Henry. "The World's Strongest Man" lived up to his moniker on the April 18th, 2002 edition of WWE Smackdown. To demonstrate just how freakishly strong he is, Henry squatted a Ford Taurus off the ground in front of a stunned audience.

One month before this feat, Henry had taken 1st place in the 2002 Arnold Strongman Classic.

Cesaro Gives The Great Khali A Giant Swing

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cesaro_Andre_the_Giant_trophy(cropped).jpg

At the time of the Battleground 2013 PPV, Cesaro was teaming with Jack Swagger as "The Real Americans". This is despite the fact that Cesaro is from Switzerland. They were taking on the team of Santino Marella and The Great Khali. Fans had seen Cesaro deliver his giant swing to numerous Superstars previously but none as large as the Great Khali. The live fans in Buffalo were amazed to see "The Swiss Superman" demonstrate amazing power as he swung the giant around in the middle of the ring.

Lex Luger Slams Yokozuna On The USS Intrepid

In the summer of 1993, WWE needed a new hero. Hulk Hogan was gone and WWF Championship was held by Yokozuna and his dastardly manager, Mr. Fuji. On July 4th, WWE held an event on the USS Intrepid. Yokozuna issued an open challenge for anyone to try and slam him in a ring that was set up for the occasion. None of them could until Lex Luger arrived via helicopter and slammed the champion.

Luger never would take off as the next big hero in the company but this moment has lived on as one of the most notable in WWE history.

Hulk Hogan Slams Andre The Giant At WrestleMania III

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hulk_Hogan_Pointing.jpg

At WrestleMania III, Hulk Hogan took on the undefeated (allegedly) Andre the Giant. After a lackluster WrestleMania 2, WWE needed to come back strong with this event and Hogan vs Andre was the biggest match the company could offer.

Hogan picked up and slammed Andre causing the Pontiac Silverdome to explode. Hulkamania and the WWF was running wild as it ever had. Hogan would deliver the big leg drop and get the 3-count shortly after. Footage of Hogan slamming Andre has been in nearly every WWE highlight or intro package ever since.

