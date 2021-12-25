John Cena And The Top 'Feats Of Strength' In WWE History

Recently on WWE RAW, Bianca Belair hoisted Doudrop up on her shoulders and delivered her patented Kiss of Death slam on her much larger opponent. The move reminded fans of some of the greatest feats of strength in WWE history. We count down the top-5 below. While Belair's slam on Doudrop didn't make this list, we're certain she eventually will as her career continues.

At #5 is John Cena's performance at WrestleMania 25. We'd seen Cena give the Attitude Adjustment to The Big Show before at this point, but at Mania that year Cena picked up The Big Show but then also added Edge on top of him to deliver an amazing double-AA to his opponents.

