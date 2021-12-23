HoYeon Jung Opens Up About Alarming Weight Loss After 'Squid Game' Success

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 1296406

Alexandra Lozovschi

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung is finally opening up about her alarming weight loss. According to Page Six, the 5-foot-7-inch South Korean beauty, who reportedly weighed around 108 pounds before embarking on her U.S. promotional tour of the popular Netflix series, admitted she's lost "too much" weight after revealing she shed eight pounds while visiting America.

HoYeon, who made her acting debut in Squid Game and plays Kang Sae-byeok in the hit show, previously went through another slimming-down phase just as the series was getting popular, per a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Scroll for details.

'No Time To Eat'

Shutterstock | 1296406

Speaking to Star News, HoYeon got candid about her increasingly slender appearance as she revealed her eight-pound weight loss occurred during the span of just 10 days. As she explained, it was her incredibly busy schedule that lead to the fast drop in weight.

“There was no time to eat,” said the South Korean actress and model, via AllKpop.

The 27-year-old continued: “I lost way too much weight. All the clothes that used to fit me when I first came [to America] are too loose now.”

AllKpop also reported that HoYeon's schedule will continue to be packed up until February 2022, per an official confirmation.

Fan Concern

Shutterstock | 1296406

HoYeon's interview comes amid fan concern that the Netflix star is getting worryingly thin, with netizens and friends taking to her Instagram page to ask her to eat.

Commenting on her most recent upload, consisting of a series of snaps from her U.S. Squid Game press tour, Instagrammers expressed their worry that the actress was getting "too skinny."

“I don’t want to come off negative at all, just want to say that seeing you in the black dress makes me a bit worried,” said one fan, adding: “I know how it is for models to obtain a certain weight standard, but please make sure you are eating well.” The comment got over 4,900 likes.

Scroll for HoYeon's post.

Shutterstock | 1296406

Based on the fan comments, one photo, in particular, sparked concerns about her ever-decreasing size. Fifth in the slideshow, the snap showed HoYeon in a sleeveless black dress that bared her thin arms, showcasing her lithe figure in full. Scroll through the embed below to see the pic.

"Your [sic] really beautiful but I got worried about the one in the black dress are you okay or eating well take care of yourself you and your health come first," chimed in a second person.

While others begged HoYeon to "take care of your health and nutrition," a third admirer remarked, “You are getting skinnier and skinnier. Hope you are happy and keeping well with your general health,” with 1,390 people hitting the "Like" button in agreement.

"She is awesome but too skinny .. i mean is she alright? She was a bit more in health while shooting Squid Game... Hope she is good cause she is really a fascinating person," commented a fourth Instagrammer.

Growing Thin Post-'Squid Game'

Shutterstock | 3586184

The Versace and Calvin Klein model previously talked about her diminishing figure and loss of appetite in a Hollywood Reporter interview in early December.

At the time, HoYeon revealed she "lost six pounds in a week" when Squid Game first became successful.

"I couldn’t eat — it wasn’t stress, I just didn’t know this feeling. ‘What’s going on out there, who am I?’ I was kind of losing myself,” she said.

Further elaborating on what had caused her to grow thinner, HoYeon shared: “I couldn’t follow the speed of the growth of the Squid Game success because, since COVID, I think everything is faster and even online, it happens just so quick. It was hard to follow,”

