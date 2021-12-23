HoYeon Jung Opens Up About Alarming Weight Loss After 'Squid Game' Success

Speaking to Star News, HoYeon got candid about her increasingly slender appearance as she revealed her eight-pound weight loss occurred during the span of just 10 days. As she explained, it was her incredibly busy schedule that lead to the fast drop in weight.

“There was no time to eat,” said the South Korean actress and model, via AllKpop.

The 27-year-old continued: “I lost way too much weight. All the clothes that used to fit me when I first came [to America] are too loose now.”

AllKpop also reported that HoYeon's schedule will continue to be packed up until February 2022, per an official confirmation.