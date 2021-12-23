HoYeon Jung Opens Up About Alarming Weight Loss After 'Squid Game' Success

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung is finally opening up about her alarming weight loss. According to Page Six, the 5-foot-7-inch South Korean beauty, who reportedly weighed around 108 pounds before embarking on her U.S. promotional tour of the popular Netflix series, admitted she's lost "too much" weight after revealing she shed eight pounds while visiting America.
HoYeon, who made her acting debut in Squid Game and plays Kang Sae-byeok in the hit show, previously went through another slimming-down phase just as the series was getting popular, per a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
