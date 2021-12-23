Kendall Jenner’s Cowboy Fantasy Is Everything We Ever Wanted

There’s nothing better than a relaxing day at the pool, and Kendall Jenner knows that all too well. With a busy life jet setting across the continents, the supermodel cherishes little moments of relaxation. After all, she needs those days to rejuvenate and keep her body, mind, and soul in top form.

She graciously shares some of her moments with her 206 million Instagram followers. Her family, friends, and fans, in return, share words of encouragement in the comment section. Scroll to see her cowboy bikini post.