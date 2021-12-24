Micah Parsons Breakdown: The Cowboys Have Found Their Superstar

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular teams in the National Football League.

However, they haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995 and have struggled to keep up with other powerhouses in the NFC over the past couple of decades.

And, even though they've had plenty of stars during that span, they lacked a generational player that could turn the franchise around once and for all.

Now, they've finally found one in Micah Parsons, one of the most impactful defensive players we've seen in years. But, what makes him so good? And where did he come from? Let's break it down.