Kaia Gerber more than raked in the likes while soaking up the sun in her undies earlier this year. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Cindy Crawford wasn't just topping up her tan back in March, though. The Marc Jacobs face was busy promoting her collab with clothing retailer Bleusalt - aptly named, the Kaia range brings out the brunette beauty's love of muted lines and casual style.

Fans of Kaia's supermodel body also found themselves catered to with this snap, though. Check it out below.