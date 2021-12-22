Gemma Chan Teams Up With Moet USA To Help #StopEASAHate

Gemma Chan wears a simple cozy black and off-white sweater at a candlelit dinner table in the post. She poses against a backdrop of a well-lit Christmas tree and home décor. As the talented actress celebrates the holidays with her loyal 2 million followers, she directs attention to a noble cause in her caption. Chan's collaboration with Moet USA benefits the #StopEASAHate Community Fund. The 39-year-old Chinese actress adds that the cause is close to her heart, which isn't the first time she's bringing it to attention. The Captain Marvel actress previously contributed to the East Side Voices to promote her Asian heritage as she does at any given opportunity.