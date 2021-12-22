Gemma Chan Teams Up With Moet USA To Help #StopEASAHate

Racism continues to be a sore spot in the world today despite evolving technologies and globalization. Whereas some people choose to remain biased towards other humans because of their skin color and heritage, others like Gemma Chan choose to stand up to racist bullies. The Eternals actress lends her voice consistently to anti-racism causes, especially EASA hate. Being a UK-born Chinese woman, it's understandable that Chan feels passionate about EASA hate. On Monday, 20th Dec., the Crazy Rich Asians actress posted a picture on her Instagram feed featuring a Moet champagne bottle and glass doubling as a celebratory post and anti-racism campaign.