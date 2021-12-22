NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons-For-Dejounte Murray Trade Makes Sense For Sixers

Ben Simmons' departure from the Philadelphia 76ers is inevitable. Since suffering a second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors were circulating that Simmons wanted out of Philadelphia to start a new journey somewhere else. However, though they no longer expect Simmons to change his mind, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey won't trade Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love.

If they decide to move Simmons, it would be in a deal that would help them become more competitive in the 2021-22 NBA season.