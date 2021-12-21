Devin Booker Makes Sure He's 'Extra Good' Before Rejoining Suns

The Phoenix Suns faced a huge dilemma earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season when the face of the franchise, All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, went down with an injury. In their November 30 matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the 25-year-old superstar suffered a left hamstring strain that forced him to miss multiple games. Luckily, the Suns managed to survive in the seven straight contests that Booker was out.

Also, after three weeks of habilitation, Booker has already rejoined the Suns when they recently faced the Charlotte Hornets.