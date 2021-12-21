Devin Booker Makes Sure He's 'Extra Good' Before Rejoining Suns

The Phoenix Suns faced a huge dilemma earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season when the face of the franchise, All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, went down with an injury. In their November 30 matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the 25-year-old superstar suffered a left hamstring strain that forced him to miss multiple games. Luckily, the Suns managed to survive in the seven straight contests that Booker was out.

Also, after three weeks of habilitation, Booker has already rejoined the Suns when they recently faced the Charlotte Hornets.

Devin Booker Injury Update

After dealing with the same health issue in the past, Booker became more cautious in handling his hamstring injury. In a recent interview with Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the two-time NBA All-Star said that he made sure his hamstring is "extra good" before he returned to the court in the 2021-22 NBA season.

“Just checking all the boxes of being on the court sprinting at full speed, getting some contact, changing directions,” Booker said. “Like how you guys asked me could I feel it or was I thinking about it at all — getting to the point where you’re not thinking about it.”

Lesson Learned While Devin Booker's On The Sideline

Spending seven straight games just sitting on the bench was undeniably tough for a competitive player like Booker. However, while he's on the sideline, the former No. 13 pick said that he learned plenty of things that he could use on the court.

"I learned some things from the sideline that I tried to implement today,'' Booker said, as quoted by ESPN. "The machine keeps moving even in games we had people out. Somebody steps up and jumps right into that role.''

Devin Booker's Performance Against Hornets

Though he has been absent for seven consecutive games, Booker immediately made his presence felt when they faced the Hornets on Sunday night at Footprint Center. In just 26 minutes of action, the 25-year-old shooting guard finished with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal while shooting 6-of-15 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Booker no longer needed to stay longer on the court to help the Suns secure a victory as they managed to establish a huge lead earlier in the game.

Nine Suns Players Scored Double Digits Against Hornets

It's hardly surprising that the Suns took full control of their recent game against the Hornets. The Suns completely outplayed the Hornets on Sunday night, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Aside from Booker, eight other players on the Suns' roster scored double digits in their 137-106 victory over the Hornets.

These include Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, DeAndre Ayton, Chris Paul, Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet, Cameron Johnson, and JaVale McGee. Suns head coach Monty Williams credited their impressive performance to the team's "we-score mentality."

