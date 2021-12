Olivia Wilde's most recent film project Don't Worry Darling has been getting so much buzz lately, making it one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022.

According to the actress-turned-director, it wasn't easy for her to make the psychological thriller. In fact, she was initially deeply concerned and worried before filming started.

Olivia shared in an interview why she had second thoughts in the beginning.

Scroll down below for more on this story.